Hamilton County, IA

Body Of Polk City Woman Found In Hamilton County

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Webster City, IA) — The body of a Polk City woman who was reported missing late last week has been discovered in rural Hamilton County. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons reported that a parked vehicle was in a field drive Monday morning north of Ellsworth. The car was registered to Sara Figgins of Polk City. After a search of the area, the deputies found the body of Figgins. There is no suspicion of foul play and no threat to the public. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

