Oklahoma City Zoo announces baby Sumatran tiger twins’ sexes after 1st checkup

OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a boy – and a girl!

According to KOKI-TV, the Oklahoma City Zoo announced last week that the newest additions to its Sumatran tiger family – twins born July 2 to mother Lola and father Kami – had their first wellness exam on July 20. The facility’s veterinary team determined that one of the unnamed cubs is male and the other is female, the zoo said in a Facebook post Thursday.

“Both cubs have their eyes completely open now and are becoming more mobile. Currently, they weigh almost 6 pounds each,” the post read. “The vet team reported everything looked great on the twins’ exams, and the pair are progressing well, meeting all necessary milestones.”

This marks the second litter for Lola, 11, and Kami, 14, who also welcomed male triplets in 2017, the zoo said in a news release on the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website.

Lola and the cubs have been bonding behind the scenes and aren’t quite ready to return to public view; the newborns first must receive their first vaccinations and become familiar with their habitat, the release said.

Wildlife experts consider Sumatran tigers critically endangered, according to the zoo. Only about 500 individuals, which are native to Indonesia, remain in the wild, the release said.

