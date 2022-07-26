ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Weather: Sunny and seasonable today

By Alexander Wasilenko
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBVSO_0gt8bzVz00

A cold front is departing and an area of high pressure is arriving today. That will result in more sunshine today, drier weather, and more seasonable temperatures. This morning, temperatures are in the 50s/60s alongside patchy fog and partly sunny skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfmiS_0gt8bzVz00

The afternoon will offer up partly sunny to partly cloudy skies as a weak wave of energy moves through. There will be extra cloudiness especially across the mountains along with the stray chance for a stray sprinkle. Otherwise, the rest of the North Country and Upper Valley will remain dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GclOM_0gt8bzVz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZXTO_0gt8bzVz00

Tomorrow, high pressure moves in across southern New England and southern Vermont. It will allow for near total sunshine, warmer highs, and light south breezes. Temperatures will manage the lower to middle 80s Wednesday afternoon alongside mostly sunny skies. Humidity will remain tolerable too. Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hscQG_0gt8bzVz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCnPV_0gt8bzVz00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Nexstar Media Inc#Local 22 44 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy