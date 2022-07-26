Valley View Gators finish first in D-II at Tri-County Aquatic League meet

DRESDEN — The Valley View Gators swim team had an outstanding meet during the Tri-County Aquatic League Champs meet held at Dresden Swim Center.

Valley View placed first in Division 2 and was fourth overall. It was the first in-person league-wide championship meet since 2019.

In Division II, the Gators won with 386.5 points, followed by Groveport Fighting Fish (367), Dresden Dorados (287), Canal Winchester Dolphins (241) and Bexley Marlins (140).

In Division I, Chevington Woods Knights placed first with 721 points, followed by Huntington Hills Froggers (449), MCC Piranhas (350), Pataskala Porpoises (350) and Pickerington Tiger Sharks (78).

In Division III, Johnstown Jaguars finished first with 92.5 points, followed by Baltimore Sea Lions (90.5) and Granville Stingrays (0).

The meet was split into two sessions with the 11&Up swimmers competing in the morning session.

Outstanding performances for the Gators were:

Boys 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay Team of RJ Carpenter (12), Carter Russell (12), Luke Vollmer (11), and Case Sabo (11) placed 3rd. The same relay team also took 3rd in Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Girls 15-18 200 Yard Medley Relay Team of Grace Barnhart (18), Marlee Byers (16), Kendall Cox (16), and Jo Hildenbrand (17) placed 3rd.

Grace Barnhart (18) took 1st in the Girls 15-18 100 Yard Individual Medley and 2nd in the Girls 15-18 100 Yard Freestyle.

RJ Carpenter (12) took 2nd in the Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke and 3rd in Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke.

Addyson Barnhart (15) took 3rd in the Girls 100 Yard Backstroke.

Girls 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Team of Emma Smeltzer (18), Kendall Cox (16), Jo Hildenbrand (17), and Grace Barnhart took 3rd place.

Mixed 18 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Team of Addyson Barnhart (15), Jesse Zeuch (18), Emma Smeltzer (18), and Josiah Hildenbrand (16) took 2nd place.

The 10 & Under swimmers competed in the afternoon session.

-Outstanding performances for the Gators were:

Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay Team of Ella Vollmer (9), Darian Echard (10), Ragan Kennedy (10), and Lily Poling (9) took 1st place. The same relay team took 2nd in the Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Caleb Carpenter (5) took 1st in the Boys 6 & Under 25 Freestyle and 1st in the Boys 6 & Under 25 Backstroke.

Brock Sabo (8) took 1st in the Boys 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle and 2nd in the Boys 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly.

Ella Vollmer (9) took 1st in the Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle and 2nd in the Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly.

Cullen Carpenter (9) took 1st in the Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke.

Ragan Kennedy took 3rd in the Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly.

Valley View coaching staff includes Susie Carpenter, Dianna Galadyk, Courtney Boyer, Kylee Crist and Larry Pentiuk.