Crash causes backups on I-75 near I-4 interchange

By Athina Morris
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash was causing delays for morning commuters along Interstate 75 in Tampa Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m., just before the I-75 and Interstate 4 interchange, and shut down multiple northbound lanes for nearly two hours.

There is no word on what led to the incident or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.

#I 75#Traffic Accident#I 4#Nexstar Media Inc
