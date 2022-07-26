Crash causes backups on I-75 near I-4 interchange
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash was causing delays for morning commuters along Interstate 75 in Tampa Tuesday morning.
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m., just before the I-75 and Interstate 4 interchange, and shut down multiple northbound lanes for nearly two hours.
There is no word on what led to the incident or if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.
