Crash causes backups on I-75 near I-4 interchange

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash was causing delays for morning commuters along Interstate 75 in Tampa Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m., just before the I-75 and Interstate 4 interchange, and shut down multiple northbound lanes for nearly two hours.

There is no word on what led to the incident or if anyone was injured.

