Glenwood, IA

Concerns About Aggressive Timeline For Closure Of Glenwood Resource Center

By Keira Olson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Glenwood, IA) — The leaders of two Iowa health care groups say they’re concerned about the pending closure of the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for residents with profound disabilities. After a federal investigation of how residents were being treated, state officials announced the facility would close in 2024. Di Findley, founder of the advocacy group Iowa Care-Givers, says transferring Glenwood residents to community or home-based care will be difficult. Brent Willett of the Iowa Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, says he’s concerned that “the infrastructure is not there” and the timeline is too “aggressive.” Willett says his association would like to see deep new investment in the facilities and services that are caring for frail and elderly Iowans.

#Health Care#Infrastructure#Glenwood Resource Center#Iowa Care Givers#Iowans
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

