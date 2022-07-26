Over 100 jobs coming to Chillicothe area after Kenworth receives tax credit

Editor's note: The Murphy-Hoffman Corporation Road Ready Center received the tax credit and will be adding new jobs. An photo originally in this post featured the Kenworth Truck Company.

CHILLICOTHE — Chillicothe Kenworth is expected to bring over 100 new jobs to the area after being approved for a tax credit from the state. These jobs come from the expansion of the company into Green Township.

The tax credit was approved during the Ohio Tax Credit Authority monthly meeting Monday. Tax credits are used to reduce the amount of income tax owed to the government and are often given to promote behavior that benefits the economy.

Support from the state through the tax credit helps ensure that the jobs being created will come to Ohio and not a different state. Ohio was competing with Kentucky, Missouri and West Virginia for this project. A letter, signed by Director of Economic Development Tammy Eallonardo, showed Ross County's support for the project.

“Chillicothe Kenworth, aka the Murphy-Hoffman Corporation Road Ready Center, has been a Ross County employer of choice for many years. They apply final customization to trucks manufactured at the Kenworth plant; company-specific labeling, alternative fuel systems, etc," said Eallonardo. "We are excited that they will be launching a new product line and creating more great-paying jobs in Ross County.”

Kenworth and Roadforce Companies are expected to create 119 full-time jobs as a result of the company's expansion project. These jobs will generate $7.5 million in new annual payroll and retain $4.8 million in existing payroll. The jobs are expected to come to the area over the next three years.

The expansion will significantly increase Kenworth's manufacturing operations and expand its dump bed manufacturing. Beds made at the location are expected to be sold to equipment manufacturers, some beds will also be custom-made for customers. To keep the five-year tax credit the company will be required to maintain operations at this project location for at least eight years.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority also approved assistance for six other projects. In total 660 new jobs are expected to be created in the state with over 3,300 jobs being retained.

