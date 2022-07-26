'Our hands are tied' | Driver shortage could mean tardy buses for Fulton County Schools

www.11alive.com
Guest
4d ago
Hmmm, no respect from students, threats of violence, wacked out parents thinking their heathen is an angel, no support from the county who will throw you under the literal bus in a heart beat. Sounds awesome! Where do I sign up?
