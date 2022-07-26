Obituary – Gerhard Rehm

Gerhard (Gary) Rehm, former long time resident of Henrico, passed away on July 10, 2022 in Keene, NH. After a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer he suffered a stroke and peacefully passed away a week later. His father, Werner Rehm, passed in 2015 and his mother, Marianne Rehm, who he helped care for in her final years, passed away this March. He leaves two older brothers, Bernd Rehm and Manfred Rehm, and a younger sister, Rosemary Rehm.

