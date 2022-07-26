ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Obituary – Gerhard Rehm

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
Gerhard (Gary) Rehm, former long time resident of Henrico, passed away on July 10, 2022 in Keene, NH. After a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer he suffered a stroke and peacefully passed away a week later. His father, Werner Rehm, passed in 2015 and his mother, Marianne Rehm, who he helped care for in her final years, passed away this March. He leaves two older brothers, Bernd Rehm and Manfred Rehm, and a younger sister, Rosemary Rehm.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

