Phoenix, AZ

1 person seriously injured after a rollover crash in the West Valley (Phoenix, AZ)

 4 days ago

On Monday, at least one person suffered serious injuries following a rollover crash in the West Valley. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place just before 12:30 PM in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 59th Avenue under Loop 202 in west Phoenix [...]

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

