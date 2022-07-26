ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jill Biden's press secretary to leave White House

By Anders Hagstrom
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 10

whocarez
4d ago

I wouldn't want to be known for lying and covering up for the family of domestic terrorists either when the history books discribe them as the ones responsible for America becoming a third world country

Reply
5
LongSummerDays
4d ago

It's getting harder for them to lie about Biden's cognitive problems and the dire state of the country they managed to destroy in one year. Even their lies are getting flimsier.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Fox News

773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy