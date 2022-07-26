Man killed in shooting inside Deep Ellum nightclub

www.fox4news.com
ADeezy
4d ago
Inside job as far as letting him inside the club with pistol !! One way in and you know security checks everyone , they know him . This won’t take long to get him
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown LotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Spectrum Ordered to Pay Murder Victim Family More Than $7 BillionLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
