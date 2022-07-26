87 degrees with 20% chance of afternoon showers
DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says Tuesday will start sunny and dry with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Front Range highs will be around 87 degrees.
The central mountains can expect a 30-40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, with a lower chance in the northern mountains. A higher chance of thunderstorms is expected in the Southern Mountains.New video shows big rig brake fire on US 285
A major Monsoon surge will arrive Thursday and Friday with high rain and thunderstorm chances across all of Colorado. Front Range highs will drop into the 70s.Weather Alerts: Get emails from the Pinpoint Weather team
Flash flooding is possible in the mountains — especially burn scars — on Thursday and Friday. There is a high chance Glenwood Canyon will close.
Flash flooding is possible in the mountains — especially burn scars — on Thursday and Friday. There is a high chance Glenwood Canyon will close.

Afternoon thunderstorms remain likely on Saturday. Drier conditions are expected Sunday and Monday.
