Endorsement: Free Press Editorial Board's recommendations for Michigan House

Our endorsements for House districts on the Aug. 2 primary ballot focus on competitive races — those in solidly Democratic or Republican districts that will effectively be decided in the primary contest, and those in districts where both party's nominees are likely to be competitive in the November general election.

Our assessments of each district's competitiveness are based on the way its residents have voted in the past several election cycles.

In districts where incumbents face a primary challenger or challengers from their own party, we typically give the benefit of the doubt to the experienced candidate seeking re-election. The following state representatives have served their districts capably and earned another two-year term in Lansing:

District 1

TYRONE CARTER, Democratic incumbent

District 2

TULLIO LIBERATI, Democratic incumbent

District 6

REGINA WEISS, Democratic incumbent

District 7

HELENA SCOTT, Democratic incumbent

District 9

ABRAHAM AIYASH, Democratic incumbent

District 10

JOE TATE, Democratic incumbent

District 12

RICHARD STEENLAND, Democratic incumbent

District 13

LORI STONE, Democratic incumbent

District 16

STEPHANIE YOUNG, Democratic incumbent

District 55

MARK TISDEL, Republican incumbent

CRITICAL HOUSE PRIMARIES

District 3

Three newcomers are vying for the seat in this heavily Democratic district that encompasses most of Dearborn, Melvindale and Detroit's Warrendale neighborhood. Voters should send ALABAS FARHAT to Lansing. Farhat's academic background is in public health, and his professional experience is in government, having worked for Wayne County Executive Warren Evans. He possesses the right combination of skills to serve District 3.

District 5

The reconfigured District 5 contains parts of Birmingham, Beverly Hills, Southfield, Royal Oak, Berkley, Oak Park and Detroit. It's an oddly shaped, sprawling district. In the five-person primary in this heavily Democratic district three candidates stand out: Berkley City Council member Natalie Price, nonprofit consultant Michelle Wooddell, and former Wayne County Commissioner Reggie Davis.

Any of these three would be reasonable choices, but retired broadcaster REGGIE DAVIS gets our nod. Davis says that campaigning in this diverse district has revealed a connection between areas as far-flung as Birmingham and his home turf in Detroit: the voters shared conviction that state Legislators must urgently address gun violence. Davis say he intends to focus like a laser on common sense gun reform bills that have languished in the state Legislature despite enjoying tremendous popular support. We look forward to supporting Wooddell and Price in future political ventures, but in this election cycle we support Davis' initiative to bring some movement to this long-overdue reform.

District 8

This newly drawn, solidly Democratic district includes parts of southeast Oakland County, central Detroit and Highland Park. Five candidates are vying for the seat. The two most compelling are Hazel Park City Councilman Mike McFall and political organizer Durrel Douglas.

Douglas has a strong resume and a vigorous approach to policy, with a keen focus on issues like income inequality, but MIKE McFALL wins our endorsement. McFall says his experience as a local legislator has equipped him with the skills to develop and support small businesses, and that his relationships with elected officials at multiple levels of government will enable him to be effective regardless of which party wins control of the Legislature. We hope Douglas continues to pursue elected offices in future cycles.

District 11

In District 11, encompassing St. Clair Shores, Harper Woods and part of Detroit's east side, a whopping nine candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination. Because the district is so heavily Democratic, the election will be decided in the Aug. 2 primary.

Of the nine candidates, three stand out: Harper Woods City Councilwoman Regina Williams, a former member of the Harper Woods District Schools Board of Education; political operative Ricardo White; and Harper Woods City Councilmember Veronica Paiz.

VERONICA PAIZ narrowly wins our endorsement. Paiz, a champion of reproductive rights, is well-positioned to advocate for state support to local governments, and has a keen understanding of how policy that can sometimes seem abstract has real impact on the daily lives of her constituents.

District 14

Of the three candidates in the strongly Democratic District 14, containing parts of Warren's west side and Detroit's north corner, DONAVAN McKINNEY wins our endorsement.

McKinney has worked as a legislative director in the Michigan Legislature, in community development and for the Service Employees International Union. He served on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Environmental Justice Council and helped develop the pandemic plan to restore water and sewage service to Detroiters.

McKinney has the right experience to serve residents in District 14.

District 15

Dearborn Heights comprises the majority of the new District 15, which includes part of Dearborn. Three candidates filed for the seat, but one, Afaf Ahmad, has stood down from the race, encouraging her supporters to choose Bilal Hammoud, a former Michigan Department of State official, over the remaining Democratic candidate, Dearborn City Council President Pro Tem Erin Byrnes.

Both Byrnes and Hammoud are exceptionally well-qualified. Hammoud notes that redistricting has united his native Dearborn Heights, whose voters have historically been splintered across multiple districts, diluting their impact in Lansing. While we believe either candidate would serve the district capably, BILAL HAMMOUD gets our nod.

District 18

Voters in District 18's Democratic primary have a difficult choice. The new district, comprising southern Southfield, Lathrup Village, southeast Farmington Hills and the majority of Farmington, have two extremely experienced, well-qualified candidates to choose from: Southfield City Councilmember Jason Hoskins, and legislative staffer Caprice Jackson.

Hoskins has worked for state Sen. Jeremy Moss and former state Rep. Rudy Hobbs. Jackson has worked for U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, state Rep. Kyra Bolden, the current officeholder, and for the Detroit City Council as a policy analyst.

Each possesses a formidable skillset, but CAPRICE JACKSON wins our endorsement.

District 20

In this competitive primary, three candidates are vying for this heavily Democratic West Bloomfield seat: government staffer and political organizer Noah Arbit, West Bloomfield School Board Member Ken Ferguson and legislative aide James Sklar.

NOAH ARBIT wins our endorsement. Arbit is energetic and enthusiastic, with a combination of personal and professional experience to engage on key policy issues that deserve vocal advocacy, like mental health and hate crimes.

District 56

Two Democrats are competing for an open seat in this district, which includes Clawson, most of Troy, and parts of Birmingham, Bloomfield Twp. and Royal Oak. The winner of the Democratic primary will face the lone Republican candidate in what is likely to be a highly competitive general election.

CYNDI PELTONEN, who spent more than two decades on the Clawson School Board, received our endorsement in two previous legislative campaigns, and her deep experience and long record of public service makes her Democratic voters' best choice in this primary election.

District 57

The new 57th, which straddles the Oakland-Macomb county line, includes parts of Troy, Madison Heights and Sterling Heights.

Attorney Aisha Farooqi and valet manager Marcia Squier, who are facing off in the Democratic primary, both live in the Sterling Heights portion of district. Neither has held elective office before, although Squier was the Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020.

AISHA FAROOQI, who immigrated to the United States in 1993, has garnered support from Planned Parenthood of Michigan and organized labor. Her interest and expertise in economic development (she's an appointed member of her city's zoning commission) makes her the Democrat most likely to be competitive come November in this slightly Republican-leaning district.