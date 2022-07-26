As Food Bank prepares to move Central Pantry, city bus route change will ensure easy access

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri last year announced its intention to move Central Pantry from Big Bear Boulevard to 705 Business Loop 70 W, former home of a Moser's grocery store.

At the time, this planned move meant the pantry would go from having a Columbia city bus stop 800 feet away to between three-quarters and 1 1/2 miles away.

An announcement last week from Go COMO, the city's bus service, remedied that concern.

Ten new stops are being added — and at least in one case added back — to the city's gold bus route effective next Monday.

Previously: Central Pantry's move to the Business Loop in 2023 could impact Columbia bus routes

"We were thrilled to find out there had previously been a stop in the location, so the infrastructure for a bus stop was already in place," wrote Katie Adkins, The Food Bank's director of communication and marketing, in an email to the Tribune. "... We are so grateful that the new bus route will make access to the new location readily available to more neighbors."

The main idea behind the additional stops on the gold route was to give riders access to Parkade Plaza and all its resources, which includes the planned new location of Central Pantry, wrote John Ogan, Columbia Public Works spokesperson, in an email.

"We wanted to have the infrastructure in place now so that bus operators and passengers were accustomed to the new route well in advance of (the pantry) opening," he wrote, adding other location resources include Moberly Area Community College, Missouri Department of Social Services — Family Support and Children Division, discount grocery store Aldi, and many other businesses and restaurants.

Everything Central Pantry 'needs to be'

The Food Bank is working with Coil Construction to finalize its renovation plans for the new Central Pantry and set the construction timeline.

The goal is to finish in time for the pantry to start operations in early 2023.

"We know that renovation may be impacted by supply-chain disruptions," Adkins wrote. "Despite challenges, we're dedicated to making sure the new building is everything that it needs to be."

The Food Bank last year held a series of focus groups where it received feedback from around 50 community members.

"(They) shared what they hoped would remain the same and they helped our staff brainstorm ideas abut how the new building could be set up to better meet their needs," Adkins wrote.

'Welcome to the neighborhood': Moser's Foods celebrates grand opening in west Columbia

The organization also received more than 200 responses from a survey.

"We did have neighbors note interest in transportation through the city system, and several mentioned they were interested in being connected with transportation services or resources," Adkins wrote.

Central Pantry also has instituted a pilot program for those 60 or older who live within 10 miles of the pantry to receive food deliveries through Door Dash, known as Project DASH.

"We look forward to growing the program so we can improve accessibility for even more neighbors in the future," Adkins wrote.

Expanding bus service was the goal

The new path chosen by Go COMO for the gold route was done so riders could visit the most community resources.

While no formal surveys were conducted, "we have heard from riders through various media and in-person that (the new 10 stops) will be a beneficial adjustment," Ogan wrote.

There also were minor modifications to the red route, moving a couple gold route stops to red. One gold route stop at the West Broadway Walmart was removed, but it remains on the red route.

While the gold and red routes will not have direct overlap anymore for riders to make a route transfer starting Aug. 1, the gold route stop at Target is close to the red route stop at the corner of West Worley Street and Basin Drive, Ogan wrote, adding the distance is roughly half a mile, or an 11-minute walk.

"Using the Go COMO app, a rider can track the positions of buses at all times," he wrote. "(The rider) could take the gold route to Target to work or shop at the mall, and then when finished, walk to the corner of West Worley Street and Basin Drive to take the red route to travel along Broadway."

In the days since the route change was announced, the city has received positive feedback directly from riders at Wabash Bus Station, through social media and from social service organizations.

"Catholic Charities Refugee Services expressed their view on Twitter that this change is very good for refugees in our community," Ogan wrote.

Work progressing on hiring drivers, increasing ridership

Go COMO remains in the process of hiring 10 more full-time bus operators and three or four part-time bus or paratransit van operators.

"Until we reach these goals, it will be difficult for us to add any (further) stops," Ogan wrote. "The 10 stops we've added to the gold route was accomplished by transferring some gold route stops to the red route."

One new paratransit driver was hired since the job posting was listed, he added. This driver eventually will be offered the chance go through all available training to become a bus operator. This same invitation will be extended to those still in the application process to become bus and van operators, Ogan wrote.

Since city buses are free to ride and with the significant increase in gas prices, Ogan is hopeful more residents will try the city's bus system instead of driving.

"Ridership numbers show that Columbia residents are taking advantage of our free bus service and we make them aware they can use our free app to track the position of buses in real time, making for an overall more pleasant riding experience," he wrote.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.