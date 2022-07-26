56-year-old man dead after a semi-truck crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ) Nationwide Report

On Monday, a 56-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash took place shortly after 6 a.m. along the southbound I-17 to the westbound Interstate 10 transition ramp [...]

