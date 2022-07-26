ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

56-year-old man dead after a semi-truck crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAVpO_0gt8Bita00
56-year-old man dead after a semi-truck crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report

On Monday, a 56-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash took place shortly after 6 a.m. along the southbound I-17 to the westbound Interstate 10 transition ramp [...]

Read More >>

More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Az#Arizona Resources#Arizona Drivers#Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy