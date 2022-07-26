Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Miami metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 150 cities and towns in Miami.

#30. Palm Beach Gardens, FL

- 1-year price change: +$182,638 (+39.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$277,706 (+75.9%)

- Typical home value: $643,633 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Wellington, FL

- 1-year price change: +$186,723 (+38.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$288,395 (+75.4%)

- Typical home value: $670,639 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Jupiter, FL

- 1-year price change: +$194,053 (+39.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$303,449 (+79.6%)

- Typical home value: $684,902 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#27. South Miami, FL

- 1-year price change: +$203,733 (+32.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$322,583 (+62.9%)

- Typical home value: $835,275 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Loxahatchee Groves, FL

- 1-year price change: +$204,228 (+36.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$335,561 (+77.9%)

- Typical home value: $766,566 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Tequesta, FL

- 1-year price change: +$206,388 (+42.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$331,769 (+93.0%)

- Typical home value: $688,608 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Biscayne Park, FL

- 1-year price change: +$222,541 (+40.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$327,039 (+73.2%)

- Typical home value: $773,829 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Lighthouse Point, FL

- 1-year price change: +$222,780 (+37.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$355,461 (+77.8%)

- Typical home value: $812,516 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#22. El Portal, FL

- 1-year price change: +$227,398 (+41.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$340,229 (+78.7%)

- Typical home value: $772,746 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Palm Beach Shores, FL

- 1-year price change: +$228,259 (+41.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$367,482 (+89.6%)

- Typical home value: $777,635 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Highland Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$233,595 (+34.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$333,320 (+57.4%)

- Typical home value: $913,545 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Village of Palmetto Bay, FL

- 1-year price change: +$251,108 (+36.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$376,888 (+67.0%)

- Typical home value: $939,678 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Surfside, FL

- 1-year price change: +$272,849 (+36.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$306,358 (+43.0%)

- Typical home value: $1,019,287 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Juno Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$279,292 (+43.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$408,232 (+80.4%)

- Typical home value: $915,869 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Parkland, FL

- 1-year price change: +$293,543 (+39.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$408,997 (+64.5%)

- Typical home value: $1,042,693 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Miami Shores, FL

- 1-year price change: +$302,167 (+44.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$420,867 (+75.1%)

- Typical home value: $981,554 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Coral Gables, FL

- 1-year price change: +$328,597 (+34.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$447,483 (+53.9%)

- Typical home value: $1,278,358 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Bal Harbour, FL

- 1-year price change: +$332,953 (+27.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$300,105 (+24.3%)

- Typical home value: $1,534,432 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Southwest Ranches, FL

- 1-year price change: +$351,604 (+40.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$545,932 (+80.8%)

- Typical home value: $1,221,444 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Key Biscayne, FL

- 1-year price change: +$378,007 (+30.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$309,232 (+23.9%)

- Typical home value: $1,601,015 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Sea Ranch Lakes, FL

- 1-year price change: +$460,461 (+35.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$708,724 (+67.2%)

- Typical home value: $1,763,289 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Pinecrest, FL

- 1-year price change: +$555,629 (+42.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$716,007 (+62.7%)

- Typical home value: $1,857,692 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Ocean Ridge, FL

- 1-year price change: +$561,299 (+49.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$823,776 (+94.0%)

- Typical home value: $1,700,065 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Palm Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$728,185 (+48.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,035,639 (+86.9%)

- Typical home value: $2,227,016 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Gulf Stream, FL

- 1-year price change: +$815,960 (+46.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,149,292 (+81.6%)

- Typical home value: $2,557,404 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Fisher Island, FL

- 1-year price change: +$849,415 (+30.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$694,779 (+23.7%)

- Typical home value: $3,625,324 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Golf, FL

- 1-year price change: +$878,997 (+48.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,214,559 (+81.9%)

- Typical home value: $2,697,254 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL

- 1-year price change: +$1,100,014 (+52.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,687,727 (+110.7%)

- Typical home value: $3,212,775 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Golden Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$1,222,894 (+27.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,569,275 (+37.7%)

- Typical home value: $5,731,426 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Manalapan, FL

- 1-year price change: +$1,239,886 (+44.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,816,743 (+81.5%)

- Typical home value: $4,045,958 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

