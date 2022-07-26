ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Miami metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOLym_0gt8BX8T00
Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Miami metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 150 cities and towns in Miami.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Miami metro area

Stacker

#30. Palm Beach Gardens, FL

- 1-year price change: +$182,638 (+39.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$277,706 (+75.9%)
- Typical home value: $643,633 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYtzT_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#29. Wellington, FL

- 1-year price change: +$186,723 (+38.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$288,395 (+75.4%)
- Typical home value: $670,639 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uvaft_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#28. Jupiter, FL

- 1-year price change: +$194,053 (+39.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$303,449 (+79.6%)
- Typical home value: $684,902 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbUcs_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#27. South Miami, FL

- 1-year price change: +$203,733 (+32.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$322,583 (+62.9%)
- Typical home value: $835,275 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Loxahatchee Groves, FL

- 1-year price change: +$204,228 (+36.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$335,561 (+77.9%)
- Typical home value: $766,566 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7vNr_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#25. Tequesta, FL

- 1-year price change: +$206,388 (+42.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$331,769 (+93.0%)
- Typical home value: $688,608 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Biscayne Park, FL

- 1-year price change: +$222,541 (+40.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$327,039 (+73.2%)
- Typical home value: $773,829 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Lighthouse Point, FL

- 1-year price change: +$222,780 (+37.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$355,461 (+77.8%)
- Typical home value: $812,516 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJTHz_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#22. El Portal, FL

- 1-year price change: +$227,398 (+41.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$340,229 (+78.7%)
- Typical home value: $772,746 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1avx_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#21. Palm Beach Shores, FL

- 1-year price change: +$228,259 (+41.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$367,482 (+89.6%)
- Typical home value: $777,635 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXrPF_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#20. Highland Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$233,595 (+34.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$333,320 (+57.4%)
- Typical home value: $913,545 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mhsh_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#19. Village of Palmetto Bay, FL

- 1-year price change: +$251,108 (+36.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$376,888 (+67.0%)
- Typical home value: $939,678 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXJw0_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#18. Surfside, FL

- 1-year price change: +$272,849 (+36.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$306,358 (+43.0%)
- Typical home value: $1,019,287 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyUzZ_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#17. Juno Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$279,292 (+43.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$408,232 (+80.4%)
- Typical home value: $915,869 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiqTZ_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#16. Parkland, FL

- 1-year price change: +$293,543 (+39.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$408,997 (+64.5%)
- Typical home value: $1,042,693 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Miami metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyNCr_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#15. Miami Shores, FL

- 1-year price change: +$302,167 (+44.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$420,867 (+75.1%)
- Typical home value: $981,554 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgDLj_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#14. Coral Gables, FL

- 1-year price change: +$328,597 (+34.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$447,483 (+53.9%)
- Typical home value: $1,278,358 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B33uA_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#13. Bal Harbour, FL

- 1-year price change: +$332,953 (+27.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$300,105 (+24.3%)
- Typical home value: $1,534,432 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5rWx_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#12. Southwest Ranches, FL

- 1-year price change: +$351,604 (+40.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$545,932 (+80.8%)
- Typical home value: $1,221,444 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Key Biscayne, FL

- 1-year price change: +$378,007 (+30.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$309,232 (+23.9%)
- Typical home value: $1,601,015 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Miami - West Palm Beach

Stacker

#10. Sea Ranch Lakes, FL

- 1-year price change: +$460,461 (+35.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$708,724 (+67.2%)
- Typical home value: $1,763,289 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8CTV_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#9. Pinecrest, FL

- 1-year price change: +$555,629 (+42.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$716,007 (+62.7%)
- Typical home value: $1,857,692 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HXiJ_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#8. Ocean Ridge, FL

- 1-year price change: +$561,299 (+49.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$823,776 (+94.0%)
- Typical home value: $1,700,065 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQRm0_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#7. Palm Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$728,185 (+48.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$1,035,639 (+86.9%)
- Typical home value: $2,227,016 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rz9C5_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#6. Gulf Stream, FL

- 1-year price change: +$815,960 (+46.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$1,149,292 (+81.6%)
- Typical home value: $2,557,404 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oeDF_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#5. Fisher Island, FL

- 1-year price change: +$849,415 (+30.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$694,779 (+23.7%)
- Typical home value: $3,625,324 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wmwt_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#4. Golf, FL

- 1-year price change: +$878,997 (+48.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$1,214,559 (+81.9%)
- Typical home value: $2,697,254 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orxD5_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#3. Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL

- 1-year price change: +$1,100,014 (+52.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$1,687,727 (+110.7%)
- Typical home value: $3,212,775 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEQn0_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#2. Golden Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$1,222,894 (+27.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$1,569,275 (+37.7%)
- Typical home value: $5,731,426 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0v1C_0gt8BX8T00
Stacker

#1. Manalapan, FL

- 1-year price change: +$1,239,886 (+44.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$1,816,743 (+81.5%)
- Typical home value: $4,045,958 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Miami

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Juno Beach, FL
City
South Miami, FL
City
Wellington, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Palmetto Bay, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
City
Bal Harbour, FL
City
Manalapan, FL
City
Miami Shores, FL
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Biscayne Park, FL
City
Pinecrest, FL
City
Southwest Ranches, FL
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Americans#Fl Metro
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy