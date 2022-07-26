Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntsville metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Huntsville, AL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#14. Ardmore, AL

- 1-year price change: +$42,140 (+23.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,372 (+76.1%)

- Typical home value: $220,703 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Elkmont, AL

- 1-year price change: +$45,402 (+25.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,248 (+73.1%)

- Typical home value: $225,482 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. New Hope, AL

- 1-year price change: +$47,210 (+27.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,672 (+93.4%)

- Typical home value: $216,742 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Hazel Green, AL

- 1-year price change: +$47,301 (+24.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,202 (+83.6%)

- Typical home value: $244,202 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Lester, AL

- 1-year price change: +$49,190 (+31.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,202 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $207,724 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Athens, AL

- 1-year price change: +$51,042 (+23.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,939 (+71.1%)

- Typical home value: $266,991 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Huntsville, AL

- 1-year price change: +$57,453 (+25.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,678 (+84.5%)

- Typical home value: $280,973 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. New Market, AL

- 1-year price change: +$58,749 (+26.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,014 (+81.8%)

- Typical home value: $280,029 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Harvest, AL

- 1-year price change: +$65,269 (+26.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$138,130 (+78.4%)

- Typical home value: $314,300 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Triana, AL

- 1-year price change: +$65,455 (+32.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,263 (+93.2%)

- Typical home value: $270,096 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Meridianville, AL

- 1-year price change: +$68,897 (+26.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,522 (+79.1%)

- Typical home value: $331,659 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Gurley, AL

- 1-year price change: +$68,937 (+25.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,814 (+78.9%)

- Typical home value: $335,091 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Madison, AL

- 1-year price change: +$70,456 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$155,855 (+71.0%)

- Typical home value: $375,477 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Owens Cross Roads, AL

- 1-year price change: +$88,563 (+24.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$184,920 (+71.2%)

- Typical home value: $444,485 (#1 most expensive city in metro)