ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntsville metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7KkI_0gt8BVN100
Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntsville metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Huntsville, AL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Huntsville metro area

Stacker

#14. Ardmore, AL

- 1-year price change: +$42,140 (+23.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$95,372 (+76.1%)
- Typical home value: $220,703 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Elkmont, AL

- 1-year price change: +$45,402 (+25.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$95,248 (+73.1%)
- Typical home value: $225,482 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaUJ6_0gt8BVN100
Stacker

#12. New Hope, AL

- 1-year price change: +$47,210 (+27.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$104,672 (+93.4%)
- Typical home value: $216,742 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiI08_0gt8BVN100
Stacker

#11. Hazel Green, AL

- 1-year price change: +$47,301 (+24.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$111,202 (+83.6%)
- Typical home value: $244,202 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdzGg_0gt8BVN100
Stacker

#10. Lester, AL

- 1-year price change: +$49,190 (+31.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$111,202 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $207,724 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BuQs_0gt8BVN100
Stacker

#9. Athens, AL

- 1-year price change: +$51,042 (+23.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$110,939 (+71.1%)
- Typical home value: $266,991 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xK4V_0gt8BVN100
Stacker

#8. Huntsville, AL

- 1-year price change: +$57,453 (+25.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$128,678 (+84.5%)
- Typical home value: $280,973 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bE7vj_0gt8BVN100
Stacker

#7. New Market, AL

- 1-year price change: +$58,749 (+26.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$126,014 (+81.8%)
- Typical home value: $280,029 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Harvest, AL

- 1-year price change: +$65,269 (+26.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$138,130 (+78.4%)
- Typical home value: $314,300 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEWFC_0gt8BVN100
Stacker

#5. Triana, AL

- 1-year price change: +$65,455 (+32.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$130,263 (+93.2%)
- Typical home value: $270,096 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Huntsville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kutO7_0gt8BVN100
Stacker

#4. Meridianville, AL

- 1-year price change: +$68,897 (+26.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$146,522 (+79.1%)
- Typical home value: $331,659 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Gurley, AL

- 1-year price change: +$68,937 (+25.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$147,814 (+78.9%)
- Typical home value: $335,091 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xexo3_0gt8BVN100
Stacker

#2. Madison, AL

- 1-year price change: +$70,456 (+23.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$155,855 (+71.0%)
- Typical home value: $375,477 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psAOx_0gt8BVN100
Stacker

#1. Owens Cross Roads, AL

- 1-year price change: +$88,563 (+24.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$184,920 (+71.2%)
- Typical home value: $444,485 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Ardmore, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Huntsville, AL
Real Estate
City
Hazel Green, AL
City
Triana, AL
City
Madison, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Gurley, AL
City
Meridianville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Cross Roads#Americans#Al Metro
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy