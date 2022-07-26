Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Port St. Lucie metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Port St. Lucie, FL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 13 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#13. Indiantown, FL

- 1-year price change: +$51,425 (+25.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,164 (+89.2%)

- Typical home value: $252,717 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Ocean Breeze Park, FL

- 1-year price change: +$58,468 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,164 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $357,927 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Fort Pierce, FL

- 1-year price change: +$77,802 (+38.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,789 (+110.2%)

- Typical home value: $279,986 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Port Salerno, FL

- 1-year price change: +$94,701 (+33.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$174,165 (+86.1%)

- Typical home value: $376,372 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Stuart, FL

- 1-year price change: +$101,706 (+34.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$179,361 (+82.8%)

- Typical home value: $396,028 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Jensen Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$108,183 (+34.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,182 (+86.1%)

- Typical home value: $419,584 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Port Saint Lucie, FL

- 1-year price change: +$113,891 (+39.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$196,535 (+96.3%)

- Typical home value: $400,678 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Hobe Sound, FL

- 1-year price change: +$132,463 (+34.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$233,939 (+82.8%)

- Typical home value: $516,565 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Hutchinson Island South, FL

- 1-year price change: +$156,722 (+38.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$251,103 (+80.6%)

- Typical home value: $562,747 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Saint Lucie, FL

- 1-year price change: +$183,103 (+45.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$317,583 (+117.6%)

- Typical home value: $587,555 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Palm City, FL

- 1-year price change: +$188,117 (+39.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$297,419 (+80.3%)

- Typical home value: $667,734 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Sewalls Point, FL

- 1-year price change: +$394,272 (+40.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$605,013 (+79.8%)

- Typical home value: $1,362,872 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Jupiter Island, FL

- 1-year price change: +$2,336,072 (+39.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$3,456,362 (+71.7%)

- Typical home value: $8,277,960 (#1 most expensive city in metro)