Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lansing metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lansing-East Lansing, MI metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 31 cities and towns in Lansing.

Stacker

#30. Fowler, MI

- 1-year price change: +$13,768 (+6.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$69,514 (+46.7%)

- Typical home value: $218,417 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Saint Johns, MI

- 1-year price change: +$16,874 (+8.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,644 (+44.7%)

- Typical home value: $222,095 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Lansing, MI

- 1-year price change: +$17,052 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,722 (+63.2%)

- Typical home value: $143,955 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Elsie, MI

- 1-year price change: +$19,869 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,785 (+65.2%)

- Typical home value: $151,437 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Westphalia, MI

- 1-year price change: +$21,904 (+9.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,266 (+51.8%)

- Typical home value: $264,631 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Potterville, MI

- 1-year price change: +$22,991 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,895 (+46.8%)

- Typical home value: $213,013 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Watertown, MI

- 1-year price change: +$23,722 (+8.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,089 (+39.5%)

- Typical home value: $289,894 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Charlotte, MI

- 1-year price change: +$24,611 (+13.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,094 (+52.0%)

- Typical home value: $210,714 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Stockbridge, MI

- 1-year price change: +$24,785 (+10.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,357 (+57.1%)

- Typical home value: $262,464 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Webberville, MI

- 1-year price change: +$25,045 (+11.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,273 (+51.3%)

- Typical home value: $248,574 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Dewitt, MI

- 1-year price change: +$25,874 (+10.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,191 (+43.6%)

- Typical home value: $283,873 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Eagle, MI

- 1-year price change: +$25,993 (+9.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,340 (+45.4%)

- Typical home value: $289,211 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Holt, MI

- 1-year price change: +$27,144 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,494 (+46.6%)

- Typical home value: $240,545 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Bellevue, MI

- 1-year price change: +$27,799 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,605 (+58.0%)

- Typical home value: $203,266 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Dansville, MI

- 1-year price change: +$28,184 (+12.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,065 (+49.9%)

- Typical home value: $255,485 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Onondaga, MI

- 1-year price change: +$28,198 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,325 (+54.4%)

- Typical home value: $236,602 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Mulliken, MI

- 1-year price change: +$28,499 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,005 (+60.5%)

- Typical home value: $212,211 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Bath, MI

- 1-year price change: +$28,569 (+10.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,460 (+42.0%)

- Typical home value: $295,903 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Olivet, MI

- 1-year price change: +$28,576 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$64,279 (+44.9%)

- Typical home value: $207,509 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Grand Ledge, MI

- 1-year price change: +$28,686 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,884 (+45.7%)

- Typical home value: $264,428 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Sunfield, MI

- 1-year price change: +$29,254 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$70,547 (+53.3%)

- Typical home value: $202,911 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. East Lansing, MI

- 1-year price change: +$29,887 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,800 (+39.6%)

- Typical home value: $277,847 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Leslie, MI

- 1-year price change: +$30,534 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,311 (+52.3%)

- Typical home value: $225,189 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Mason, MI

- 1-year price change: +$30,645 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,089 (+45.9%)

- Typical home value: $257,941 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Eaton Rapids, MI

- 1-year price change: +$30,853 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,617 (+55.6%)

- Typical home value: $228,476 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Williamston, MI

- 1-year price change: +$31,731 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,128 (+43.2%)

- Typical home value: $301,877 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Dimondale, MI

- 1-year price change: +$32,551 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,113 (+44.9%)

- Typical home value: $277,961 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Haslett, MI

- 1-year price change: +$32,772 (+13.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,450 (+44.3%)

- Typical home value: $271,667 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Vermontville, MI

- 1-year price change: +$34,616 (+19.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,941 (+66.4%)

- Typical home value: $215,431 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Okemos, MI

- 1-year price change: +$37,936 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,720 (+35.9%)

- Typical home value: $347,417 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

