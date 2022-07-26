ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Orlando metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 64 cities and towns in Orlando.

Stacker

#30. Apopka, FL

- 1-year price change: +$97,009 (+32.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,457 (+81.6%)

- Typical home value: $395,041 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Longwood, FL

- 1-year price change: +$97,279 (+27.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,468 (+66.2%)

- Typical home value: $455,451 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Ocoee, FL

- 1-year price change: +$100,761 (+32.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,369 (+77.5%)

- Typical home value: $415,463 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Lake Mary, FL

- 1-year price change: +$101,503 (+27.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,533 (+62.7%)

- Typical home value: $470,948 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Howey in the Hills, FL

- 1-year price change: +$102,814 (+33.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,335 (+76.4%)

- Typical home value: $411,680 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Winter Park, FL

- 1-year price change: +$103,286 (+29.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$191,674 (+71.6%)

- Typical home value: $459,463 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Sorrento, FL

- 1-year price change: +$104,896 (+32.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$195,795 (+82.7%)

- Typical home value: $432,643 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Clermont, FL

- 1-year price change: +$107,622 (+33.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,289 (+77.1%)

- Typical home value: $428,019 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Kissimmee, FL

- 1-year price change: +$110,687 (+41.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,168 (+90.1%)

- Typical home value: $375,978 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Oviedo, FL

- 1-year price change: +$110,870 (+28.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$201,681 (+67.4%)

- Typical home value: $500,825 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Edgewood, FL

- 1-year price change: +$111,197 (+30.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$197,468 (+70.6%)

- Typical home value: $477,075 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Belle Isle, FL

- 1-year price change: +$116,238 (+29.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$207,209 (+66.8%)

- Typical home value: $517,176 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Maitland, FL

- 1-year price change: +$116,350 (+30.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$192,969 (+62.8%)

- Typical home value: $500,344 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Christmas, FL

- 1-year price change: +$116,773 (+36.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,350 (+79.8%)

- Typical home value: $438,028 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Gotha, FL

- 1-year price change: +$119,498 (+33.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,975 (+68.1%)

- Typical home value: $481,253 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Doctor Phillips, FL

- 1-year price change: +$122,439 (+31.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,513 (+60.1%)

- Typical home value: $518,016 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Saint Cloud, FL

- 1-year price change: +$122,571 (+41.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$192,981 (+86.5%)

- Typical home value: $416,183 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Ferndale, FL

- 1-year price change: +$123,201 (+37.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$219,878 (+94.2%)

- Typical home value: $453,415 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Wedgefield, FL

- 1-year price change: +$123,930 (+33.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$208,213 (+73.9%)

- Typical home value: $489,821 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Geneva, FL

- 1-year price change: +$123,939 (+28.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$222,872 (+66.3%)

- Typical home value: $558,941 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Citrus Ridge, FL

- 1-year price change: +$128,437 (+43.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,538 (+85.1%)

- Typical home value: $423,184 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Bithlo, FL

- 1-year price change: +$132,156 (+35.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$220,192 (+76.9%)

- Typical home value: $506,650 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Oakland, FL

- 1-year price change: +$140,726 (+36.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$219,159 (+70.9%)

- Typical home value: $528,393 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Montverde, FL

- 1-year price change: +$145,189 (+35.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$239,482 (+75.3%)

- Typical home value: $557,720 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Winter Garden, FL

- 1-year price change: +$152,476 (+37.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$246,887 (+79.1%)

- Typical home value: $558,923 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Celebration, FL

- 1-year price change: +$166,072 (+39.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$227,829 (+63.3%)

- Typical home value: $587,844 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Windermere, FL

- 1-year price change: +$180,704 (+35.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$280,453 (+68.5%)

- Typical home value: $690,154 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Bay Hill, FL

- 1-year price change: +$182,895 (+30.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$280,438 (+55.5%)

- Typical home value: $786,139 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Lake Hart, FL

- 1-year price change: +$268,251 (+35.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$413,350 (+68.0%)

- Typical home value: $1,021,241 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Lake Buena Vista, FL

- 1-year price change: +$1,108,675 (+32.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,768,945 (+64.6%)

- Typical home value: $4,508,413 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

