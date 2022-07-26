1 found dead on CTA tracks near Roosevelt station; Orange, Green line service restored

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found dead on the CTA tracks in the South Loop Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police were called to the 1600-block of South State Street at about 5:37 a.m. and found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are conducting a death investigation. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Further details were not immediately available.

Service on the CTA Green and Orange lines was disrupted. Train service near the Roosevelt station was temporarily halted on both lines before service was restored shortly before 7 a.m.