Woman critically injured in pedestrian crash on Blue Parkway in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has critical injuries after being hit by a pickup truck at 8500 Blue Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say that at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday the woman was walking on the left side of Blue Parkway in the inside lane.

The driver of a brown Ford F350 pickup truck was heading west on Blue Parkway, when the left front and left side of the vehicle struck the woman, knocking her into the grassy median.

The driver told police he could not see the woman until it was too late to avoid her. He is cooperating with police.

The pedestrian has been transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to KCPD. The driver was not injured.

The westbound lanes Missouri 350 were initially closed during the investigation, but the highway reopened by 7:40 a.m.