ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Woman critically injured in pedestrian crash on Blue Parkway in south Kansas City

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFHkK_0gt884w300

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has critical injuries after being hit by a pickup truck at 8500 Blue Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say that at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday the woman was walking on the left side of Blue Parkway in the inside lane.

The driver of a brown Ford F350 pickup truck was heading west on Blue Parkway, when the left front and left side of the vehicle struck the woman, knocking her into the grassy median.

The driver told police he could not see the woman until it was too late to avoid her. He is cooperating with police.

The pedestrian has been transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to KCPD. The driver was not injured.

The westbound lanes Missouri 350 were initially closed during the investigation, but the highway reopened by 7:40 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy