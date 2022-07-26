One more mild day before heat returns to the interior valleys

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Tuesday there is some dense fog across the coastal regions limiting morning visibility on our roadways.

We saw significantly cooler than normal temps monday and we will continue to see that SW flow high aloft in the atmosphere. This will keep inland temps below average (94) Tuesday and close to average Wednesday before going back to near 100 late this week.

That increase will be driven by the SW flow aloft weakening and even some easterly flow could develop. This could allow the monsoon to again creep west. Unfortunately this shift will not bring chances for rain, it will only bring back slightly warmer temperatures and curtail the onshore winds.

Are you headed to the California Mid-State Fair today? If so here is a look at your forecast! Mild weather is still sticking around, for today at least. Much warmer conditions are on the way.

At the coast, I think the same general temperature trend of cooler then warming also takes place but due to all the marine influence already in place, the differences in temperature are likely to be lower so some may not even notice the subtle pattern change.

The Climate Prediction Center likes temps to be above average with the monsoon creeping west slightly in their outlook. Still very dry conditions will stick around.

Have a good day Central Coast!