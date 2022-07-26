Shutterstock: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shutterstock SSTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shutterstock missed estimated earnings by 10.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.93.

Revenue was up $16.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shutterstock's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.86 0.48 0.58 0.70

EPS Actual 1 0.77 0.70 1.02

Revenue Estimate 202.11M 201.92M 185.84M 179.45M

Revenue Actual 199.13M 205.78M 194.44M 189.91M

