Archer-Daniels Midland: Q2 Earnings Insights

Archer-Daniels Midland ADM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Archer-Daniels Midland beat estimated earnings by 25.73%, reporting an EPS of $2.15 versus an estimate of $1.71.

Revenue was up $4.36 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 3.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Archer-Daniels Midland's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 1.4 1.34 0.89 0.99

EPS Actual 1.9 1.50 0.97 1.33

Revenue Estimate 17.91B 20.21B 17.93B 17.88B

Revenue Actual 23.65B 23.09B 20.34B 22.93B

