Kingsport, TN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kingsport metro area

 5 days ago

ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kingsport metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, VA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 19 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#19. Dungannon, VA

- 1-year price change: +$10,150 (+12.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$25,581 (+40.4%)
- Typical home value: $88,873 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Glade Spring, VA

- 1-year price change: +$12,167 (+8.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$37,677 (+33.4%)
- Typical home value: $150,433 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Weber City, VA

- 1-year price change: +$12,203 (+11.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$28,900 (+31.8%)
- Typical home value: $119,710 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Fort Blackmore, VA

- 1-year price change: +$12,460 (+14.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$25,709 (+34.2%)
- Typical home value: $100,790 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Damascus, VA

- 1-year price change: +$12,857 (+9.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$42,788 (+40.6%)
- Typical home value: $148,232 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Gate City, VA

- 1-year price change: +$13,395 (+12.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$33,927 (+38.8%)
- Typical home value: $121,340 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Meadowview, VA

- 1-year price change: +$14,745 (+9.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$41,700 (+32.2%)
- Typical home value: $171,150 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Bristol, VA

- 1-year price change: +$15,488 (+11.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$41,096 (+37.6%)
- Typical home value: $150,428 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Nickelsville, VA

- 1-year price change: +$16,515 (+14.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$39,337 (+43.6%)
- Typical home value: $129,487 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Abingdon, VA

- 1-year price change: +$20,819 (+10.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$56,802 (+34.8%)
- Typical home value: $220,223 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Mooresburg, TN

- 1-year price change: +$23,945 (+17.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$58,111 (+55.2%)
- Typical home value: $163,329 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Bristol, TN

- 1-year price change: +$30,072 (+20.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$66,792 (+62.5%)
- Typical home value: $173,644 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Bulls Gap, TN

- 1-year price change: +$30,351 (+24.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$64,096 (+71.2%)
- Typical home value: $154,114 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Kingsport, TN

- 1-year price change: +$32,857 (+20.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$75,050 (+62.2%)
- Typical home value: $195,667 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Surgoinsville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$33,185 (+24.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$62,611 (+58.7%)
- Typical home value: $169,338 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bluff City, TN

- 1-year price change: +$36,903 (+22.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,839 (+60.4%)
- Typical home value: $204,084 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Church Hill, TN

- 1-year price change: +$37,596 (+23.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$72,099 (+55.9%)
- Typical home value: $201,104 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Blountville, TN

- 1-year price change: +$48,314 (+24.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$97,648 (+65.7%)
- Typical home value: $246,374 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Piney Flats, TN

- 1-year price change: +$67,279 (+27.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$121,497 (+62.4%)
- Typical home value: $316,163 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

