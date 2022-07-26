ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 33 cities and towns in Jackson MS.

Stacker

#30. D'Lo, MS

- 1-year price change: +$8,404 (+9.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$193,900 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $97,064 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Camden, MS

- 1-year price change: +$8,947 (+7.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$32,394 (+36.0%)
- Typical home value: $122,491 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Bentonia, MS

- 1-year price change: +$9,411 (+11.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$36,028 (+65.9%)
- Typical home value: $90,713 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Hazlehurst, MS

- 1-year price change: +$9,603 (+14.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$24,016 (+45.2%)
- Typical home value: $77,168 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Crystal Springs, MS

- 1-year price change: +$9,979 (+12.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$22,869 (+33.7%)
- Typical home value: $90,743 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Pinola, MS

- 1-year price change: +$10,964 (+13.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$8,547 (+9.9%)
- Typical home value: $94,618 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Mendenhall, MS

- 1-year price change: +$11,279 (+10.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$26,888 (+29.6%)
- Typical home value: $117,833 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Magee, MS

- 1-year price change: +$12,007 (+10.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$29,310 (+29.5%)
- Typical home value: $128,607 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Jackson, MS

- 1-year price change: +$14,846 (+22.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$27,232 (+49.9%)
- Typical home value: $81,840 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Vaughan, MS

- 1-year price change: +$15,189 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$22,282 (+26.7%)
- Typical home value: $105,676 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Canton, MS

- 1-year price change: +$16,368 (+9.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$42,358 (+28.7%)
- Typical home value: $189,931 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Wesson, MS

- 1-year price change: +$17,151 (+14.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$27,418 (+24.6%)
- Typical home value: $138,862 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Flora, MS

- 1-year price change: +$18,535 (+9.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$53,204 (+31.4%)
- Typical home value: $222,750 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Benton, MS

- 1-year price change: +$21,431 (+17.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$40,388 (+38.5%)
- Typical home value: $145,215 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Bolton, MS

- 1-year price change: +$21,556 (+17.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$18,679 (+14.7%)
- Typical home value: $145,626 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Pelahatchie, MS

- 1-year price change: +$22,288 (+13.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$53,539 (+40.8%)
- Typical home value: $184,617 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Richland, MS

- 1-year price change: +$23,620 (+14.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$52,491 (+38.3%)
- Typical home value: $189,408 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Pearl, MS

- 1-year price change: +$26,194 (+16.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$56,061 (+44.1%)
- Typical home value: $183,190 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Edwards, MS

- 1-year price change: +$28,016 (+23.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$36,874 (+32.7%)
- Typical home value: $149,583 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Utica, MS

- 1-year price change: +$28,360 (+26.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$20,838 (+18.4%)
- Typical home value: $133,852 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Puckett, MS

- 1-year price change: +$28,619 (+17.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$62,473 (+49.1%)
- Typical home value: $189,594 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Byram, MS

- 1-year price change: +$28,720 (+18.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$52,758 (+39.6%)
- Typical home value: $186,137 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Florence, MS

- 1-year price change: +$29,257 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$62,021 (+39.6%)
- Typical home value: $218,656 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Terry, MS

- 1-year price change: +$29,639 (+15.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$63,974 (+39.7%)
- Typical home value: $225,060 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Clinton, MS

- 1-year price change: +$31,046 (+16.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$61,579 (+39.5%)
- Typical home value: $217,472 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Raymond, MS

- 1-year price change: +$32,180 (+21.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$54,202 (+41.5%)
- Typical home value: $184,667 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Ridgeland, MS

- 1-year price change: +$32,760 (+15.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$61,980 (+33.1%)
- Typical home value: $249,131 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Brandon, MS

- 1-year price change: +$39,938 (+17.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,083 (+41.2%)
- Typical home value: $264,359 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Flowood, MS

- 1-year price change: +$43,680 (+17.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$82,379 (+40.2%)
- Typical home value: $287,211 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Madison, MS

- 1-year price change: +$47,604 (+15.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,788 (+31.1%)
- Typical home value: $352,996 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

