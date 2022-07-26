Crestwood Equity Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crestwood Equity Partners CEQP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Crestwood Equity Partners missed estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $518.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crestwood Equity Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.44 0.34 0.10 0.04

EPS Actual -0.04 0.79 -1.03 -1

Revenue Estimate 1.45B 1.17B 905.21M 760.09M

Revenue Actual 1.58B 1.38B 1.23B 929.60M

To track all earnings releases for Crestwood Equity Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.