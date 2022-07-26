Recap: Ares Capital Q2 Earnings

Ares Capital ARCC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ares Capital beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $20.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ares Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.46 0.49 0.44 0.43

EPS Actual 0.42 0.58 0.47 0.53

Revenue Estimate 483.42M 459.14M 427.39M 387.13M

Revenue Actual 440.00M 529.00M 442.00M 459.00M

To track all earnings releases for Ares Capital visit their earnings calendar here.

