ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

AfterShocks escape with a win and advance to TBT Quarterfinals

By Zach Martin
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3jWa_0gt86evu00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Basketball Tournament continued Monday with the Wichita Regional Championship between The University of North Texas’ alumni team, Bleed Green, and the Wichita State alumni team, The AfterShocks.

The AfterShocks started hot early, extending their lead to 8 points by the end of the first quarter, 20-12. But, Bleed Green came back in the second quarter, tying up the game at the half, 30-30.

Bleed Green’s Jordan Stevens poured in 25 points on 7-of-13 three-point shooting to help his team storm back from a 12-point deficit in the final period.

The game came down to the Elam Ending. The AfterShocks were able to find Darral Willis Jr. in the post for the basket to hit the target score of 70 and propel the AfterShocks to the TBT Quarterfinals.

The AfterShocks will play The Gutter Cat Gang on Wednesday, July 28, at Koch Arena. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
College Sports
Wichita, KS
College Basketball
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Wichita, KS
Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbt#Aftershocks#The Basketball Tournament#The Elam Ending#The Tbt Quarterfinals#The Gutter Cat Gang#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Cats
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy