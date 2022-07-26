Alibaba, General Electric And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 11.5% to $6.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 82% on Monday.
- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. SHLX rose 9.3% to $15.90 in pre-market trading. Shell USA, Inc. and Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. reached a definitive merger agreement.
- F5, Inc. FFIV rose 7.5% to $166.07 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- TORM plc TRMD rose 6.6% to $15.40 in pre-market trading.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE rose 5.3% to $11.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and announced an agreement for up to $250 million in non-dilutive debt financing with Hercules Capital and Silicon Valley Bank.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA rose 4.4% to $105.40 in pre-market trading as the company said Tuesday it plans to apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong. The stock already has a secondary listing in Hong Kong, which is a special administrative region of China.
- General Electric Company GE shares rose 3.9% to $71.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Seagen Inc. SGEN rose 3.3% to $178.50 in pre-market trading. Seagen and Astellas disclosed positive topline results for PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for advanced urothelial cancer.
