Recap: First Foundation Q2 Earnings

 5 days ago
First Foundation FFWM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Foundation beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $23.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Foundation's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.50 0.40 0.64 0.52

EPS Actual 0.55 0.53 0.84 0.60

Revenue Estimate 89.39M 74.35M 76.45M 68.46M

Revenue Actual 89.92M 75.79M 89.87M 71.94M

To track all earnings releases for First Foundation visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

