ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

West Virginia lawmakers advance criminal abortion ban

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdcLV_0gt86F3r00

Lawmakers in West Virginia’s Republican majority are hurrying to advance legislation that would ban abortion in the state with few exceptions.

The bill bars abortion in almost all cases and makes performing the procedure a felony.

Physicians who provide abortions can face three to 10 years in prison.

The bill passed through the House health committee and will now go onto judiciary.

Lawmakers were scheduled to convene for a special session called by Gov. Jim Justice to consider a plan to reduce the state’s income tax.

Just as lawmakers were gaveling in, Justice abruptly added state abortion law to the agenda.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#House#Justice#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

50K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy