Moody's: Q2 Earnings Insights

Earnings

Moody's missed estimated earnings by 4.72%, reporting an EPS of $2.22 versus an estimate of $2.33.

Revenue was down $172.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Moody's's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 2.90 2.38 2.52 2.74

EPS Actual 2.89 2.33 2.69 3.22

Revenue Estimate 1.51B 1.51B 1.45B 1.47B

Revenue Actual 1.52B 1.54B 1.53B 1.55B

