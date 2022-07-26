Peoples Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Peoples Bancorp PEBO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Peoples Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 23.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was up $25.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Peoples Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.68 0.69 0.26 0.65

EPS Actual 0.88 0.97 0.43 0.61

Revenue Estimate 75.35M 73.48M 59.84M 54.66M

Revenue Actual 74.75M 73.98M 59.75M 55.48M

