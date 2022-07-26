Recap: PJT Partners Q2 Earnings

PJT Partners PJT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Earnings

PJT Partners beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was down $7.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PJT Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.74 1.72 1.27 0.98

EPS Actual 1 1.52 0.98 1.06

Revenue Estimate 202.42M 339.03M 273.15M 228.30M

Revenue Actual 246.32M 313.27M 231.30M 240.68M

