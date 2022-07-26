Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Myrtle Beach metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, NC metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 34 cities and towns in Myrtle Beach.

#30. Calabash, NC

- 1-year price change: +$53,357 (+28.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,469 (+70.0%)

- Typical home value: $241,603 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Green Sea, SC

- 1-year price change: +$54,044 (+30.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$115,003 (+98.8%)

- Typical home value: $231,421 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Winnabow, NC

- 1-year price change: +$60,753 (+29.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$114,928 (+75.5%)

- Typical home value: $267,251 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Ash, NC

- 1-year price change: +$62,838 (+29.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$109,065 (+65.4%)

- Typical home value: $275,722 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Loris, SC

- 1-year price change: +$68,775 (+36.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,021 (+87.2%)

- Typical home value: $257,659 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Aynor, SC

- 1-year price change: +$70,879 (+32.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$144,196 (+100.5%)

- Typical home value: $287,705 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Carolina Shores, NC

- 1-year price change: +$72,533 (+30.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,744 (+66.5%)

- Typical home value: $307,363 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Shallotte, NC

- 1-year price change: +$72,744 (+30.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,612 (+71.6%)

- Typical home value: $308,211 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Boiling Spring Lakes, NC

- 1-year price change: +$73,574 (+32.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,206 (+79.2%)

- Typical home value: $296,902 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Belville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$76,939 (+33.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$136,618 (+79.0%)

- Typical home value: $309,612 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Varnamtown, NC

- 1-year price change: +$78,201 (+34.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,578 (+101.6%)

- Typical home value: $304,720 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Galivants Ferry, SC

- 1-year price change: +$78,257 (+35.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,367 (+96.5%)

- Typical home value: $300,039 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Conway, SC

- 1-year price change: +$79,784 (+37.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,073 (+85.7%)

- Typical home value: $290,467 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Longs, SC

- 1-year price change: +$80,224 (+38.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,634 (+78.9%)

- Typical home value: $289,325 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Little River, SC

- 1-year price change: +$81,986 (+37.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,328 (+79.5%)

- Typical home value: $303,259 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Myrtle Beach, SC

- 1-year price change: +$84,930 (+37.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,183 (+73.2%)

- Typical home value: $310,375 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Southport, NC

- 1-year price change: +$85,213 (+30.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$149,268 (+68.3%)

- Typical home value: $367,930 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Leland, NC

- 1-year price change: +$85,366 (+30.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,660 (+63.8%)

- Typical home value: $368,716 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Atlantic Beach, SC

- 1-year price change: +$92,782 (+41.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,276 (+86.4%)

- Typical home value: $317,801 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Sunset Beach, NC

- 1-year price change: +$94,010 (+29.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$161,672 (+65.0%)

- Typical home value: $410,487 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Murrells Inlet, SC

- 1-year price change: +$101,729 (+35.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$161,166 (+71.1%)

- Typical home value: $387,736 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#9. North Myrtle Beach, SC

- 1-year price change: +$113,477 (+39.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$176,096 (+78.7%)

- Typical home value: $399,767 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Surfside Beach, SC

- 1-year price change: +$130,172 (+38.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$210,981 (+80.7%)

- Typical home value: $472,480 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Ocean Isle Beach, NC

- 1-year price change: +$144,720 (+33.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$241,784 (+72.8%)

- Typical home value: $573,959 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Oak Island, NC

- 1-year price change: +$147,205 (+40.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$261,098 (+103.9%)

- Typical home value: $512,299 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Caswell Beach, NC

- 1-year price change: +$158,054 (+38.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$262,410 (+86.3%)

- Typical home value: $566,353 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Saint James, NC

- 1-year price change: +$171,321 (+34.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$249,180 (+59.5%)

- Typical home value: $667,864 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Holden Beach, NC

- 1-year price change: +$246,761 (+42.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$384,228 (+86.2%)

- Typical home value: $829,737 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Briarcliffe Acres, SC

- 1-year price change: +$257,217 (+40.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$421,034 (+89.9%)

- Typical home value: $889,330 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Bald Head Island, NC

- 1-year price change: +$372,140 (+42.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$484,033 (+62.8%)

- Typical home value: $1,255,296 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

