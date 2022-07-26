ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Hot: Video captures whale landing on bow of boat

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ai17X_0gt855M300

A whale breaching and landing on the bow of a small boat was captured on video near a Plymouth, Massachusetts beach Sunday morning.

Officials from the town of Plymouth say no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible. “The rule of thumb is you don't want to approach a whale within a 100 yards - you don't ever want to cut a whale off or chase it down, that is considered harassment,” says Hunter.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

