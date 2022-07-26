Toro y Moi Showcases Groove-Laden Track ‘Millennium’ on ‘Fallon’

Toro y Moi, the musical project of songwriter and producer Chaz Bear, appeared on The Tonight Show to play his single “Millennium,” performing the vibe-y song alongside a live band.

The song comes off the musician’s seventh studio album, Mahal, which dropped in April. The 13-track LP showcases inspiration from 1960s and ’70s psychedelic rock to 1990s post-rock, and follows Toro y Moi’s 2019 album, Outer Peace. It features appearances from visual artist and musician Sofie Royer, Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Ruban Neilson, Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo and jazz duo the Mattson 2.

“I wanted to make a record that featured more musicians on it than any other record of mine,” Bear explained in a statement. “To have them live on that record feels grounded, bringing a communal perspective to the table.”

Last month, the musician teamed up with Warby Parker on a pair of “Mahal” sunglasses, named after his album. Bear said he drew inspiration for the Mahal frames from a mood board he put together for the album. “The frame we made together ties directly back to the artwork from my new album,” he explained.

Toro y Moi also collaborated with comedian Eric André on a short film, Goes By So Fast: A Mahal film, which was released earlier this summer. Directed by long-time Toro y Moi collaborator Harry Israelson, the clip weaves together a variety of formats, including narrative, documentary, animation and a live performance.

Toro y Moi is on tour in the U.S. and Europe throughout the fall, with upcoming stops at Portola Music Festival in San Francisco and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.