The Gopher men's hockey team earned the weekend series split against Penn State, the Gopher men's basketball team notched their second straight win of the season, the CSB hockey team kicked off MIAC play with a win over the Cobbers, the Granite City Lumberjacks kept their streak alive at home against the Toros, and the Minnesota Wild pulled off a shutout win in Seattle Friday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State University men's basketball teams and men's and women's hockey teams, as well as the Minnesota Timberwolves come into the weekend hot off of a loss. On Saturday, the Gopher and Bison football teams will look to keep their streaks alive, and the SJU football team will fight Bethel for the MIAC title. The SJU hockey and basketball teams will return to action, and SCSU women's basketball team and CSB basketball team will tip off their seasons.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO