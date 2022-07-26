Read full article on original website
Foley is county seat for Benton County in Central Minnesota which has a population of 2,603. Minnesota highways 23 and 25 intersect in Foley.
AND THEN THERE WAS DESI...... Have you ever seen something that catches your eye, and had to make it your own? I believe that's what happened to me when I was introduced to the beautiful artwork of a very talented St. Cloud artist named Desi Murphy. Every piece she creates is made with incredible attention to detail, and you can share in the beauty this holiday season!
The 5th ranked St. John's football team defeated 9th ranked Bethel Saturday 28-10 to win the MIAC title and earn a berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. St. John's led 21-10 at halftime. Henry Trost had a 13-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for St. John's and Aaron Syverson threw for 323 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nick VanErp and Alex Larson each had 10 receptions and scored 1 touchdown. VanErp totaled 147 yards and Larson had 98. St. Cloud Tech High School graduate Troy Feddema had 6 carries for 40 yards.
It's slightly difficult to believe that people come from all over the world just to visit the SPAM Museum. But, it's true, “We have those visitors where this is their destination,” said Savile Lord of the SPAM Museum. On a normal year (remember those?) about a hundred and...
The Gopher men's hockey team earned the weekend series split against Penn State, the Gopher men's basketball team notched their second straight win of the season, the CSB hockey team kicked off MIAC play with a win over the Cobbers, the Granite City Lumberjacks kept their streak alive at home against the Toros, and the Minnesota Wild pulled off a shutout win in Seattle Friday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State University men's basketball teams and men's and women's hockey teams, as well as the Minnesota Timberwolves come into the weekend hot off of a loss. On Saturday, the Gopher and Bison football teams will look to keep their streaks alive, and the SJU football team will fight Bethel for the MIAC title. The SJU hockey and basketball teams will return to action, and SCSU women's basketball team and CSB basketball team will tip off their seasons.
