Berkley Soccer Grade 11 Girls Win Division II State Championship

LANCASTER — There's yet another state champion in Greater Taunton.

The Berkley Girls Grade 11 soccer team claimed the Division II state title at the Massachusetts Tournament of Champions on June 26 as they defeated Weymouth 1-0 in the final.

The team qualified for the MTOC after claiming the South Coast Grade 11 Division II Girls title, following a 7-2-1 season and winning their playoff tournament. At the MTOC, Berkley won their opening match against Burlington 2-1 before falling to Weymouth 4-1 on June 24, then returning to the win column with a 3-2 win over Northbridge on June 25 then scoring a 3-2 win over Arlington in the semifinals on June to set up the rematch with Weymouth in the finals as the girls avenged their earlier loss to claim the title.

They weren't the only area team to come away with a title at the MTOC, as the Raynham Grade 5/6 Girls also claimed the Division II title for their age group.

The Berkley Grade 11 Girls soccer team consists of Ava Aguiar, Jalynn Andrews, Lexi Avelar, Elza Brigele-Peyton, Catherine Brownell, Carys Carey, Alex Cook, Emily Fernandes, Gabriella Fernandes, Brooke Fisher, Madison Fisher, Lauren Kanuse, Audrey McNalley, Amelia McQuiggan, Peyton Oliveira, Megan Pimentel, Genesis Price, Skyler Rivers, Sophia Rocha and Catherine Roosa. They are coached by Steve Rivers while Jim Fernandes serves as the team's travel director.

