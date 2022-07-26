Ruptured Water Main Floods 101 Freeway in East Hollywood

East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: The 101 Freeway was flooded early Tuesday morning, July 26, at approximately 3:20 a.m. by a water main that ruptured on the 1000 block of North Hobart Boulevard flowing onto the North and South 101 Freeway at Santa Monica Boulevard in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol had the northbound lanes closed. Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the area and requested the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

