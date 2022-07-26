Watch live video from Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMIZ)

MoDOT has closed part of Interstate 70 in St. Charles due to flooding from record-breaking rainfall.

As of about 6:05 a.m., the lane closures in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive could last up to four hours, according to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website . Traffic in the westbound lanes started to move through the area around 8:25 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid traveling on interstates in the St. Charles County and St. Louis County areas until after the morning rush hour commute is over.

Parts of the St. Louis area received a historic amount of overnight rainfall. The National Weather Service in St. Louis reported the city recorded more than 7 inches of rainfall since midnight.

That total passed the previous record of more than 6.8 inches set on Aug. 20, 1915.

The post MoDOT reopens westbound I-70 in St. Charles after record-breaking overnight rainfall appeared first on ABC17NEWS .