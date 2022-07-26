ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

MoDOT reopens westbound I-70 in St. Charles after record-breaking overnight rainfall

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0Mp2_0gt7syAG00

Watch live video from Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMIZ)

MoDOT has closed part of Interstate 70 in St. Charles due to flooding from record-breaking rainfall.

As of about 6:05 a.m., the lane closures in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive could last up to four hours, according to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website . Traffic in the westbound lanes started to move through the area around 8:25 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid traveling on interstates in the St. Charles County and St. Louis County areas until after the morning rush hour commute is over.

Parts of the St. Louis area received a historic amount of overnight rainfall. The National Weather Service in St. Louis reported the city recorded more than 7 inches of rainfall since midnight.

That total passed the previous record of more than 6.8 inches set on Aug. 20, 1915.

The post MoDOT reopens westbound I-70 in St. Charles after record-breaking overnight rainfall appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Charles County, MO
Traffic
County
Saint Charles County, MO
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 70#St Louis County#Interstates#Modot#Nws St Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy