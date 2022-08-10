ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Food Stamps: Instacart Expands SNAP EBT Payments to 10 More States — Is Yours One of Them?

By Vance Cariaga
 3 days ago
Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits now have a lot more options to make online grocery purchases via Instacart. On Monday, the platform said SNAP electronic benefits transfer card payments can now be used to buy groceries on its app in 10 additional states.

The 10 states are Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, TechCrunch reported. That brings the total to 49 states and Washington, D.C. The only state that doesn’t accept the Instacart EBT payment is Alaska.

Following the expansion, Instacart said it now accepts SNAP EBT payments at more than 60 retailers at 8,000-plus stores and reaches nearly 30 million SNAP beneficiaries, Supermarket News reported.

“We’ve long advocated to expand online EBT SNAP acceptance, and we’re proud to bring this critical service to people in 10 additional states in partnership with grocers that people know, love and trust,” Sarah Mastrorocco, Instacart’s vice president of access to food and nutrition, said in a statement. “Our partners offer a broad selection of fresh food and pantry staples, and with this expansion, we’re giving more families access to nourishment, paired with the convenience of same-day delivery and pickup. We look forward to continuing to expand this program and enabling more retailers to accept EBT SNAP payments online through the Instacart Platform.”

Instacart launched SNAP EBT payments in November 2020. SNAP participants can shop for pickup or delivery on either the Instacart App or grocers’ Instacart Platform-powered sites and apps.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, you can shop at any participating Instacart retailer as long as the state that issued your EBT card participates in the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot. SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides financial assistance to help low-income Americans buy food. The benefits are processed through the EBT debit card system.

On the Instacart platform, customers can go to “Account Settings” and add their EBT SNAP card as a payment method. A credit or debit card must also be linked to cover fees, bottle deposits in some states, taxes, delivery tips and any other non-EBT SNAP-eligible items.

Alice M Villasenor
10d ago

Now a days some Grandparents are raising grandchildren on SS. And it's either food on the table or clothes, heating and cooling and home to live in. Times seem to be getting harder

