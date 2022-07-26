ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

WATCH: Woman Swimming in Honolulu Attacked By Nursing Monk Seal

By Dwyer, Michaels
97X
97X
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
97x.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Seals#Lifeguards#Swim Cap#Accident#Dlnr#Kitv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy