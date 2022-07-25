Caught on Camera: Whale breaches, lands on boat in Massachusetts

news4sanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen with ties to Massachusetts says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Celebrate the Return of a Marshfield Tradition with Free Admission to "Family Fun Day"Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Comments / 0