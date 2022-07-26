Expanded Early Voting This Week in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?. That may not work for you. Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.

CANTON, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO