Expanded Early Voting This Week in Ohio

First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6th
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At Walmart
International travel destination in Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Where to find the best coffee in Akron
Lorain County primary election results for August 02, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Lorain County’s August 02, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Lorain County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
WOUB
Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races.
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s August 2 special primary election: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters head back to the polls on Tuesday for a special primary election. In-person voting on Aug. 2 begins when polls open at 6:30 a.m. Voters have until 7:30 p.m. to get in line at their local polling place in order to cast a ballot.
wosu.org
2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?. That may not work for you. Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
whbc.com
School Safety in Ohio gets a Boost
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. While speaking this morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus, Governor DeWine announced that 1,183 schools in...
List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below. Athens County Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17 Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24 Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: CPD to Enforce 11 p.m. Curfew
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are reminding teens and adults that the 11 p.m. juvenile curfew will be strictly enforced during Enshrinement Week. Especially so the night before the Grand Parade, when they say there will be a significant police presence along Cleveland Avenue NW and in the downtown area.
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
whbc.com
Tornadoes Skip Over Carroll, Tuscarawas, Hit WV, PA
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The severe weather started with tornado warnings for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties Monday night. But the twisters didn’t materialize until the storm moved further southeast. Two tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. One in Dallas, West Virginia...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident, I appreciate finally getting some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
whbc.com
New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
WFMJ.com
Some finer points of Ohio's conceal carry law
In June Ohio laws regarding who can legally carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But constitutional carry does not mean everyone can carry. The are a number of parameters and restrictions that can land people in trouble if they are unaware of the laws. Legal advisor and assistant prosecutor...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Answering HOF Village Questions
When will the Ferris wheel be up? What’s under the dome? How soon till the restaurants arrive? How does this benefit Stark County?. Pam Cook sits down with Anne Graffice with the Hall of Fame Village to answer questions about the plans taking place .
