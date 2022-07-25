ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears training camp starts this week

By Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 3 days ago

All Bears players report to Halas Hall tomorrow for the start of training camp.

Context: The Bears fired GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy after last season, replacing them with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But it's been a rough offseason for the new brass.

Here's what to watch during training camp:

Offense

Justin Fields returns as the de facto star of this squad, but it remains to be seen if the front office made this horrible offense any better .

Familiar faces: WR Darnell Mooney, RB David Montgomery and TE Cole Kmet.

Who's that? Byron Pringle and a slew of new receivers try to replace Allen Robinson and Tarik Cohen.

Questions: The offensive line was one of the worst in the league last season . Critics wonder if the team did enough to improve that unit.

Who to watch: N'Keal Harry . The former first-round wideout didn't catch on in New England and could be a steal for the Bears.

Defense

The unit is embarking on a scheme change, switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 .

Familiar faces: Roquan Smith, Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson and Robert Quinn.

Yes, but: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan and Eddie Goldman are gone.

Questions: It's not certain if Quinn will report to camp. The franchise single-season sack leader missed OTAs and may not play for the Bears.

Who to watch: Top draft pick Kyler Gordon, a ballhawk defensive back who once trained with the "Legion of Boom" defense in Seattle.

Culture

Eberflus is promising to bring a different culture to the team after Nagy's tenure soured.

  • The offense is run by former Packers assistant Luke Getsy. Early signs say the emphasis will be on the running game .
  • The defense, where Eberflus' presence should be felt most, is now led by former Colts coordinator Alan Williams.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I hope this isn't another long season for fans. So my advice for the new Bears? Just beat the Packers.

  • If you do that, fans will be more forgiving and willing to accept the growing pains from the product on and off the field.

