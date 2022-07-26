Sergio Garcia To 'Hold Off' On DP World Tour Resignation

Sergio Garcia, one of many European stars that have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, has said he will "hold off" from resigning from the DP World Tour in a bid to save his Ryder Cup career.

"When I finished the Open Championship [last] Sunday, I said that I was most likely going to resign my membership from the [DP World] Tour," Garcia told ESPN. "That obviously meant not being eligible for the Ryder Cup because you have to be a member.

"But thanks to the things that Jon Rahm said, and I had a couple of good conversations with guys on the [DP World] Tour, I'm going to hold off on that. I want to at least see what's happening when the Ryder Cup qualification starts. See what kind of rules and eligibilities they have in there. If I agree with what they [are], I'll definitely keep playing whatever I can on the Tour and try to qualify for that Ryder Cup team. And if not, then we'll move on. But it is definitely something that is in my mind."

The Spaniard, who recently "flew off the handle in an expletive DP World Tour rant" before admitting he no longer "felt loved" revealed sit down conversations with DP World Tour chiefs: "I told Keith Pelley [CEO of the DP World Tour], I want to keep being a member of the DP World Tour. I want to play my minimum, still support the Tour, still have my eligibilities to make Ryder Cup teams,'" Garcia said. "He said, 'That's great, but we got to do what's best for us. We'll see what that is."

Henrik Stenson was set to captain the European team in Rome but was stripped of the honour after he joined the LIV Golf Series. Garcia, who has played on multiple teams alongside the Swede, described the decision as "sad."

"Now it's gotten a little bit sadder with fines and bans," Garcia said. "What they did to Henrik. It's a little bit sad."

Stenson is scheduled to make his LIV Golf debut at this week's event in Bedminster, New Jersey.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.